Guided by Voices: "Never Mind the List"
Guided by Voices have released a video for their new song "Never Mind the List". The video was directed by Aaron Dunkel. The song is off their upcoming album Crystal Nuns Cathedral due out March 4 via GBV Inc. Guided by Voices will be touring the US this spring and released It's Not Them. It Couldn't Be Them. It Is Them! in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 04Irving PlazaNew York, NY
Mar 05Royale TheatreBoston, MA
Mar 18Majestic TheaterMadison, WI
Mar 19Fine Line Music CafeMinneapolis, MN
Mar 23Treefort Music FestivalBoise, ID
Mar 24Treefort Music FestivalBoise, ID
Mar 26NeumosSeattle, WA
Mar 27Revolution HallPortland, OR
Mar 29Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Mar 30The CatalystSanta Cruz, CA
Apr 01TeragramLos Angeles, CA
Apr 02Pappy & Harriet’sPioneertown, CA
Apr 29Cat’s CradleCarrboro, NC
Apr 30Shaky Knees FestivalAtlanta, GA
May 14Hi-Fi AnnexIndianapolis, IN
Jun 17The ArdmorePhiladelphia, PA
Jun 189:30 ClubWashington, DC
Jul 09SlowdownOmaha, NE