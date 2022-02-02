Guided by Voices: “Never Mind the List”

Guided by Voices have released a video for their new song "Never Mind the List". The video was directed by Aaron Dunkel. The song is off their upcoming album Crystal Nuns Cathedral due out March 4 via GBV Inc. Guided by Voices will be touring the US this spring and released It's Not Them. It Couldn't Be Them. It Is Them! in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 04
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY
|Mar 05
|Royale Theatre
|Boston, MA
|Mar 18
|Majestic Theater
|Madison, WI
|Mar 19
|Fine Line Music Cafe
|Minneapolis, MN
|Mar 23
|Treefort Music Festival
|Boise, ID
|Mar 24
|Treefort Music Festival
|Boise, ID
|Mar 26
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA
|Mar 27
|Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR
|Mar 29
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Mar 30
|The Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Apr 01
|Teragram
|Los Angeles, CA
|Apr 02
|Pappy & Harriet’s
|Pioneertown, CA
|Apr 29
|Cat’s Cradle
|Carrboro, NC
|Apr 30
|Shaky Knees Festival
|Atlanta, GA
|May 14
|Hi-Fi Annex
|Indianapolis, IN
|Jun 17
|The Ardmore
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jun 18
|9:30 Club
|Washington, DC
|Jul 09
|Slowdown
|Omaha, NE