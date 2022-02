, Posted by 11 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Gregor Barnett of The Menzingers has released a video for his new song "Driving Through the Night". The video was directed by Bob Sweeney. The song is off his upcoming solo album Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave due out February 18 via Epitaph Records. Gregor Barnett will be touring starting later this month. Check out the video below.