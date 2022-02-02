The Mimes are going on tour

The Mimes, made up of Maura Weaver (Mixtapes, Ogikubo Station), John Hoffman (Vacation), and Megan Schroer (Homeless Gospel Choir, Ogikubo Station), are going on tour. The tour kicks off in March and finds the band starting in Ohio and running East before dropping down to Kansas. The band released Plastic Pompeii in 2021. You can see the tour dates below.