Jeff Rosenstock has announced rescheduled tour dates. The dates will now take place in June. All previously purchased tickets are valid at the new dates. Chris Farren, Nnamdi, and Catbite will still be playing support on select dates. Jeff Rosenstock released No Dream in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 03
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland, OR (w/Chris Farren)
|Jun 04
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA (w/Chris Farren)
|Jun 05
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA (w/Chris Farren)
|Jun 06
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA (w/Defy Wrestling)
|Jun 12
|First Ave
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
|Jun 14
|Majestic Theatre
|Madison, WI (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
|Jun 15
|Turner Hall Ballroom
|Milwaukee, WI (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
|Jun 17
|Deluxe at Old National Centre
|Indianapolis, IN (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
|Jun 18
|Delmar Hall
|St. Louis, MO (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)