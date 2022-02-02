Jeff Rosenstock announces rescheduled tour dates

Jeff Rosenstock has announced rescheduled tour dates. The dates will now take place in June. All previously purchased tickets are valid at the new dates. Chris Farren, Nnamdi, and Catbite will still be playing support on select dates. Jeff Rosenstock released No Dream in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 03Wonder BallroomPortland, OR (w/Chris Farren)
Jun 04NeumosSeattle, WA (w/Chris Farren)
Jun 05Vera ProjectSeattle, WA (w/Chris Farren)
Jun 06Vera ProjectSeattle, WA (w/Defy Wrestling)
Jun 12First AveMinneapolis, MN (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
Jun 14Majestic TheatreMadison, WI (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
Jun 15Turner Hall BallroomMilwaukee, WI (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
Jun 17Deluxe at Old National CentreIndianapolis, IN (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
Jun 18Delmar HallSt. Louis, MO (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)