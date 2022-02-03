Nova Twins announce album, release “K.M.B.” video

Nova Twins have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Supernova and will be out June 17 via Marshall Records. The band have also released a video for their new single "K.M.B." that was directed by the band, Fin Frew, and Matt Rendell. Nova Twins will be touring North America in the spring and released Who Are the Girls? in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.