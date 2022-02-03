Spanish Love Songs to release re-imagined version of 'Brave Faces Everyone'

Spanish Love Songs have announced that they will be releasing a re-imagined version of Brave Faces Everyone. The album is called Brave Faces Etc. and will be out April 15 via Pure Noise Records. The band have released a video for their new version of "Optimism (As A Radical Life Choice)" that was directed by Natalie Simmons. A new version of "Generation Loss" has also been released. Spanish Love Songs will be touring with The Wonder Years later this month and released Brave Faces Everyone in 2020. Check out the video and song below.