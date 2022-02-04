Episode #579 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Hallie, Em, and John talk about artists leaving Spotify, Circle Jerks' upcoming Wild In The Streets re-issue, The Linda Lindas' new video and upcoming album, the return of Inner Ear Studios, Twin Temple's new single, and Christian of Mean Jeans' new solo song. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones' breakup, Alice Cooper's online slot machine, the Rock Hall of Fame nominees, and much more are discussed. Listen to the new episode below.
