Angels and Airwaves have announced the cancellation of their upcoming UK and European tour dates. A statement released by the band on Instagram reads,



"Friends, due to complications surrounding the ongoing COVID pandemic, we unfortunately have to cancel our upcoming UK/EU dates. We are absolutely gutted to not be making it back overseas this spring and are working on returning as soon as we can. Refunds will be available from your point of purchase. Thank you, we miss you - Fuck COVID."

Angeles and Airwaves released Lifeforms in 2021. See the post in full below.