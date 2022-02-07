Jesse Michaels and Tim Armstrong play “Sound System” with the Interrupters

Saturday night was the Rock n roll carnival as hosted by Musack in LA. The organization's mission" is to give kids and teens a voice through music by providing guitars, drums, and support for music teachers" and the Carnival is their annual big event. On Saturday night, The Specials were scheduled to play as backed by the Interrupters. Just before that set, Jesse Michaels and Tim Armstrong jumped on stage to play the Operation Ivy classic "Sound system." You can check out some video of that below.