Tigers Jaw announce US tour dates

Tigers Jaw
by Tours

Tigers Jaw have announced tour dates for this February and March. The tour is called "Last Minute Magic Tour" and follows the cancellation of the Circa Survive tour that the band were set to open along with Soul Glo. Tigers Jaw released I Won’t Care How You Remember Me in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 18Karl HallWilkes-Barre, PA
Feb 19Preserving UndergroundNew Kensington, PA
Feb 20Ottawa TavernToledo, OH
Feb 22Mahall'sCleveland, OH
Feb 23Rec RoomBuffalo, NY
Feb 24Union Station BreweryProvidence, RI
Feb 25Webster UndergroundHartford, CT
Feb 26Market HotelBrooklyn, NY
Feb 27First Unitarian ChurchPhiladelphia, PA
Mar 01The WarehouseRichmond, VA
Mar 02DRK MTTRNashville, TN
Mar 03Hoosier DomeIndianapolis, IN
Mar 04Subterranean (early show)Chicago, IL
Mar 05Magic BagFerndale, MI
Mar 06Big Room BarColumbus, OH
Mar 08CrossroadsGarwood, NJ
Mar 11The Glass HousePomona, CA
Mar 12The Glass HousePomona, CA