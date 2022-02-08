Tigers Jaw have announced tour dates for this February and March. The tour is called "Last Minute Magic Tour" and follows the cancellation of the Circa Survive tour that the band were set to open along with Soul Glo. Tigers Jaw released I Won’t Care How You Remember Me in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 18
|Karl Hall
|Wilkes-Barre, PA
|Feb 19
|Preserving Underground
|New Kensington, PA
|Feb 20
|Ottawa Tavern
|Toledo, OH
|Feb 22
|Mahall's
|Cleveland, OH
|Feb 23
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|Feb 24
|Union Station Brewery
|Providence, RI
|Feb 25
|Webster Underground
|Hartford, CT
|Feb 26
|Market Hotel
|Brooklyn, NY
|Feb 27
|First Unitarian Church
|Philadelphia, PA
|Mar 01
|The Warehouse
|Richmond, VA
|Mar 02
|DRK MTTR
|Nashville, TN
|Mar 03
|Hoosier Dome
|Indianapolis, IN
|Mar 04
|Subterranean (early show)
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 05
|Magic Bag
|Ferndale, MI
|Mar 06
|Big Room Bar
|Columbus, OH
|Mar 08
|Crossroads
|Garwood, NJ
|Mar 11
|The Glass House
|Pomona, CA
|Mar 12
|The Glass House
|Pomona, CA