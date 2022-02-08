Citizen and Ceremony announce May shows

by Em Moore
Citizen and Ceremony have announced tour dates together for this May. Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 10. Both bands will be touring North America with Turnstile this spring. Citizen released Life In Your Glass World in 2021. Ceremony released In The Spirit World Now in 2019 and In the Spirit World Now (Synthetic Remixes) in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 11
|Hoosier Dome
|Indianapolis, IN
|May 16
|Legends
|Cincinnati, OH
|May 22
|Fete Ballroom
|Providence, RI
|May 25
|Music Hall
|Amityville, NY
|May 27
|Asbury Lanes
|Asbury Park, NJ