Descendents have announced they will be playing this year's Tony hawk's Weekend Jam. The three day event will feature skating competitions, performances and gaming. Musical performances will also include Modest Mouse, X, Cold Cave, The Vandals, Warish, Downhill Jam, Devo, and Rough Francis. The even will happen on May 12th to 15th, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. You can click here for more information on the event.
Previous StoryStreams: Listen to You Vandal's new album!
Next StoryStreams: Killing Joke to release new EP
Descendents to play Tony Hawk's Weekend Jam
Devon Kay and The Solutions release "Unwritten" video
Descendents perform acoustic session
Brakrock Fest 2022 line up announced
Devon Kay and The Solutions release "Christmas Wrapping" cover
Slam Dunk Festival announce festival line-up
X announce west coast shows
Devon Kay and the Solutions sign to Pure Noise, release song
Descendents (Europe)
Spanish Love Songs (North East)