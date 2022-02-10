Descendents to play Tony Hawk's Weekend Jam

by Festivals & Events

Descendents have announced they will be playing this year's Tony hawk's Weekend Jam. The three day event will feature skating competitions, performances and gaming. Musical performances will also include Modest Mouse, X, Cold Cave, The Vandals, Warish, Downhill Jam, Devo, and Rough Francis. The even will happen on May 12th to 15th, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. You can click here for more information on the event.