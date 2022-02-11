SOIA's Lou Koller on new Original Son single

On February 17, Original Son will release their new album. That's called Currents and it's out via Sell the Heart Records. The band just released the second digital single from the LP. That track is called "Well's Run dry" and it features Lou Koller from Sick of It All. You can check it out below.

The band will be playing a record release show in Los Angeles on Feb 19th at Footsie's Bar along with label mates Neckscars, Raptors and Sammy Ruiz. The following day that band plays in San Diego at Til Two Club alongside other label mates Decent Criminal, Neckscars and Se Vende.