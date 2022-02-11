Laura Jane Grace, Taylor Swift, more to be featured on Record Store Day comp

Record Store Day and Vans have announced that they will be releasing an exclusive compilation album called Portraits of Her. Laura Jane Grace, Taylor Swift (who is 2022's Record Store Day Ambassador), Julien Baker, Bully, Princess Nokia, Girl in Red, and K.Flay are among the artists featured on the sixteen song comp. The artwork was done by Sofia Enriquez. Proceeds from the sale of the album will go to We Are Moving the Needle, a nonprofit that supports "all women recording industry professionals, audio engineers and producers". The tracklist for the album has not yet been released. Portraits of Her will be out on Record Store Day, April 23.