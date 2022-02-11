Mobina Galore announce European tour dates

Mobina Galore have announced a European tour for this spring. They will be playing with Pascow on select dates. Mobina Galore will be touring Canada along with Laura Jane Grace and Lande Hekt in the spring. The band released Don’t Worry in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 21M.A.U. ClubRostock, DE (w/Pascow)
Apr 22PumpeKiel, DE (w/Pascow)
Apr 23Skater's PalaceMunster, DE (w/Pascow)
Apr 24MusaGottingen, DE (w/Pascow)
Apr 26Cafe WagnerJena, DE
Apr 27Zentrale Zum RieblwirtLandshut, DE
Apr 28KantineNurnberg, DE
Apr 29FZW - BierschinkenDortmund, DE
Apr 30AZColonge, DE
May 02KulturecafeMainz, DE
May 03Luckys LukeTrier, DE
May 04Franz KReutlingen, DE (w/Pascow)
May 05FlexWien, AT (w/Pascow)
May 06StadtwerkstattLinz, AT (w/Pascow)
May 07Tante JuDresden, DE (w/Pascow)