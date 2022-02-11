Mobina Galore have announced a European tour for this spring. They will be playing with Pascow on select dates. Mobina Galore will be touring Canada along with Laura Jane Grace and Lande Hekt in the spring. The band released Don’t Worry in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 21
|M.A.U. Club
|Rostock, DE (w/Pascow)
|Apr 22
|Pumpe
|Kiel, DE (w/Pascow)
|Apr 23
|Skater's Palace
|Munster, DE (w/Pascow)
|Apr 24
|Musa
|Gottingen, DE (w/Pascow)
|Apr 26
|Cafe Wagner
|Jena, DE
|Apr 27
|Zentrale Zum Rieblwirt
|Landshut, DE
|Apr 28
|Kantine
|Nurnberg, DE
|Apr 29
|FZW - Bierschinken
|Dortmund, DE
|Apr 30
|AZ
|Colonge, DE
|May 02
|Kulturecafe
|Mainz, DE
|May 03
|Luckys Luke
|Trier, DE
|May 04
|Franz K
|Reutlingen, DE (w/Pascow)
|May 05
|Flex
|Wien, AT (w/Pascow)
|May 06
|Stadtwerkstatt
|Linz, AT (w/Pascow)
|May 07
|Tante Ju
|Dresden, DE (w/Pascow)