Episode #580 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Christian Blunda of Mean Jeans stops by to talk about his new solo album Funky Punks in Space, confidence, touring, and much more. He also sticks around to talk news with John, Hallie, and Em. They discuss Jesse Michaels and Tim Armstrong playing Operation Ivy, Panic Shack's new video for "Mannequin Man", and the reissue of Rudimentary Peni's debut EP. Listen to the episode below.