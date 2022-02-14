D.O.A. announce tour dates

D.O.A.
by Tours

D.O.A. have announced tour dates for this spring. The Death Set will be joining them on their US dates. D.O.A. released Treason in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 06Dante’sPortland, OR (w/The Death Set)
Apr 07The Sound LoungeGrants Pass, OR (w/The Death Set)
Apr 08Dead Ringer Analog BarReno, NV (w/The Death Set)
Apr 09DNA LoungeSan Francisco, CA (w/The Death Set)
Apr 10The RitzSan Jose, CA (w/The Death Set)
Apr 11The SirenMorro Bay, CA (w/The Death Set)
Apr 12The Roxy TheatreWest Hollywood, CA (w/The Death Set)
Apr 13Brick By BrickSan Diego, CA (w/The Death Set)
Apr 15Pappy + Harriet’sPioneertown, CA (w/The Death Set)
Apr 16Dive BarLas Vegas, NV (w/The Death Set)
May 05The ExchangeRegina, SK
May 06Amigoes CantinaSaskatoon, SK
May 07Bulldog Event CenterWinnipeg, MB