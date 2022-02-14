D.O.A. have announced tour dates for this spring. The Death Set will be joining them on their US dates. D.O.A. released Treason in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 06
|Dante’s
|Portland, OR (w/The Death Set)
|Apr 07
|The Sound Lounge
|Grants Pass, OR (w/The Death Set)
|Apr 08
|Dead Ringer Analog Bar
|Reno, NV (w/The Death Set)
|Apr 09
|DNA Lounge
|San Francisco, CA (w/The Death Set)
|Apr 10
|The Ritz
|San Jose, CA (w/The Death Set)
|Apr 11
|The Siren
|Morro Bay, CA (w/The Death Set)
|Apr 12
|The Roxy Theatre
|West Hollywood, CA (w/The Death Set)
|Apr 13
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, CA (w/The Death Set)
|Apr 15
|Pappy + Harriet’s
|Pioneertown, CA (w/The Death Set)
|Apr 16
|Dive Bar
|Las Vegas, NV (w/The Death Set)
|May 05
|The Exchange
|Regina, SK
|May 06
|Amigoes Cantina
|Saskatoon, SK
|May 07
|Bulldog Event Center
|Winnipeg, MB