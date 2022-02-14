Big D and the Kids Table have announced American tour dates for this spring. Left Alone and The Maxies will be joining them on all West Coast dates. J. Navarro and the Traitors and Brunt Of It will be joining them on all East Coast dates. Big D and the Kids Table released Do Your Art in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Dates
|Venue
|City
|Apr 05
|HQ
|Denver, CO (w/Left Alone, The Maxies)
|Apr 06
|The Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Left Alone, The Maxies)
|Apr 07
|The Space
|Las Vegas, NV (w/Left Alone, The Maxies)
|Apr 08
|Quartyard
|San Diego, CA (w/Left Alone, The Maxies)
|Apr 09
|Constellation Room
|Santa Ana, CA (w/Left Alone, The Maxies)
|Apr 10
|Yucca Tap Room
|Tempe, AZ (w/Left Alone, The Maxies)
|May 12
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
|May 13
|Mohawk Place
|Buffalo, NY (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
|May 14
|Small's
|Hamtramck, MI (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
|May 15
|Reggies Rock Club
|Chicago, IL (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
|May 17
|The Crafthouse Stage and Grill
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
|May 18
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
|May 19
|Milkboy
|Philadelphia, PA (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
|May 20
|River Street Jazz Cafe
|Plains, PA (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
|May 21
|Crossroads
|Garwood, NJ (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
|May 22
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York, NY (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)