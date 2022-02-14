Big D and the Kids Table announce US tour dates

Big D and the Kids Table announce US tour dates
by Tours

Big D and the Kids Table have announced American tour dates for this spring. Left Alone and The Maxies will be joining them on all West Coast dates. J. Navarro and the Traitors and Brunt Of It will be joining them on all East Coast dates. Big D and the Kids Table released Do Your Art in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DatesVenueCity
Apr 05HQDenver, CO (w/Left Alone, The Maxies)
Apr 06The Urban LoungeSalt Lake City, UT (w/Left Alone, The Maxies)
Apr 07The SpaceLas Vegas, NV (w/Left Alone, The Maxies)
Apr 08QuartyardSan Diego, CA (w/Left Alone, The Maxies)
Apr 09Constellation RoomSanta Ana, CA (w/Left Alone, The Maxies)
Apr 10Yucca Tap RoomTempe, AZ (w/Left Alone, The Maxies)
May 12Space BallroomHamden, CT (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
May 13Mohawk PlaceBuffalo, NY (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
May 14Small'sHamtramck, MI (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
May 15Reggies Rock ClubChicago, IL (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
May 17The Crafthouse Stage and GrillPittsburgh, PA (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
May 18OttobarBaltimore, MD (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
May 19MilkboyPhiladelphia, PA (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
May 20River Street Jazz CafePlains, PA (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
May 21CrossroadsGarwood, NJ (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)
May 22Gramercy TheatreNew York, NY (w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Brunt Of It)