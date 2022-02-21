These Arms Are Snakes to release rarites album 'Duct Tape & Shivering Crows'

These Arms Are Snakes have announced that they will be releasing an album called Duct Tape & Shivering Crows. It will features rare tracks, demos, b-sides, and songs from split releases and will be out April 15 via Suicide Squeeze Records. The band have also released a video for the first single "Camera Shy" that was directed by Bradley Hale. The song originally appeared on their split LP with Russian Circles that was released in 2008. These Arms Are Snakes released Tail Swallower and Dove in 2008. Check out the video and tracklist below.