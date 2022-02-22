Franco punks PasMort just released a new song titled "Le Sorcier de l'Espace", see below. This is the second single from their upcoming debut album and it will be available on digital streaming platforms. The album will be out sometime this spring.
"Le Sorcier de l'Espace" is an homage to the stuff we loved when we were kids. It's about a sorcerer who's fighting on the good side against all evil things. We're trying to bring back memories from our childhood where everything seemed simpler. A time where our imagination was our main weapon to fight against boredom.