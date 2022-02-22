Frank Turner has announced tour dates for America. The tour is called '50 States in 50 Days' and will take place this summer. The Bronx and Pet Needs will be joining on the majority of dates and AJJ, Amigo The Devil, Avail, The Bouncing Souls, Face to Face and Riverboat Gamblers will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25. Frank Turner will be playing shows in the UK in spring and released FTHC earlier this month. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 13
|TBA
|Manchester, NH (acoustic matinee performance)
|Jun 13
|Aura
|Portland, ME (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jun 14
|Higher Ground
|Burlington, VT (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jun 15
|TBA
|Providence, RI (acoustic matinee performance)
|Jun 15
|Toad's Place
|New Haven, CT (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jun 17
|Roadrunner
|Boston, MA (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Avail)
|Jun 18
|The Fillmore
|Silver Spring, MD (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Avail)
|Jun 19
|TBA
|Wilmington, DE (acoustic matinee performance)
|Jun 19
|The Fillmore
|Philadelphia, PA (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Avail)
|Jun 20
|TBA
|Jersey City, NJ (acoustic matinee performance)
|Jun 20
|Knockdown Center
|Brooklyn, NY (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Avail)
|Jun 22
|The National
|Richmond, VA (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jun 23
|TBA
|TBA, WV (acoustic matinee performance)
|Jun 24
|TBA
|Columbia, SC (acoustic matinee performance)
|Jun 24
|The Fillmore
|Charlotte, NC (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, The Bouncing Souls)
|Jun 25
|The Tabernacle
|Atlanta, GA (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, The Bouncing Souls)
|Jun 26
|House of Blues
|Orlando, FL (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, The Bouncing Souls)
|Jun 28
|TBA
|Biloxi, MS (acoustic matinee performance)
|Jun 28
|Soul Kitchen
|Mobile, AL (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jun 29
|House of Blues
|New Orleans, LA (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jun 30
|TBA
|TBA, AR (acoustic matinee performance)
|Jul 01
|House of Blues
|Dallas, TX (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Riverboat Gamblers)
|Jul 02
|Tower Theatre
|Oklahoma City, OK (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jul 03
|TBA
|Kansas City, MO (acoustic matinee performance)
|Jul 03
|Liberty Hall
|Lawrence, KS (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jul 05
|Broolyn Bowl
|Nashville, TN (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jul 06
|TBA
|TBA, IN (acoustic matinee performance)
|Jul 06
|Mercury Ballroom
|Louisville, KY (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jul 08
|TBA
|TBA, WI (acoustic matinee performance)
|Jul 08
|TBA
|Cleveland, OH (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jul 09
|TBA
|Detroit, MI (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jul 10
|Concord Music Hall
|Chicago, IL (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jul 12
|TBA
|TBA, ND (acoustic matinee performance)
|Jul 12
|TBA
|TBA, SD (acoustic matinee performance)
|Jul 12
|The Fillmore
|Minneapolis, MN (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jul 13
|TBA
|TBA, IA (acoustic matinee performance)
|Jul 13
|The Slowdown
|Omaha, NE (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jul 15
|The Fillmore
|Denver, CO (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, AJJ)
|Jul 16
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, AJJ)
|Jul 17
|Revolution
|Garden City, ID (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, AJJ)
|Jul 19
|Faslight Social
|Casper, WY (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jul 20
|The Pub Station
|Billings, MT (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jul 22
|The Moore Theater
|Seattle, WA (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Face to Face)
|Jul 23
|Koots
|Anchorage, AK (acoustic evening show)
|Jul 24
|The Roseland Ballroom
|Porltand, OR (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Face to Face)
|Jul 27
|Sunshine Theater
|Albuquerque, NM (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jul 28
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Amigo the Devil)
|Jul 29
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, NV (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs. Amigo the Devil)
|Jul 30
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles, CA (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Amigo the Devil)
|Aug 01
|TBA
|Honolulu, HI (acoustic evening show)