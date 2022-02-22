Frank Turner announces US tour dates

Frank Turner announces US tour dates
by Tours

Frank Turner has announced tour dates for America. The tour is called '50 States in 50 Days' and will take place this summer. The Bronx and Pet Needs will be joining on the majority of dates and AJJ, Amigo The Devil, Avail, The Bouncing Souls, Face to Face and Riverboat Gamblers will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25. Frank Turner will be playing shows in the UK in spring and released FTHC earlier this month. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 13TBAManchester, NH (acoustic matinee performance)
Jun 13AuraPortland, ME (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jun 14Higher GroundBurlington, VT (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jun 15TBAProvidence, RI (acoustic matinee performance)
Jun 15Toad's PlaceNew Haven, CT (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jun 17RoadrunnerBoston, MA (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Avail)
Jun 18The FillmoreSilver Spring, MD (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Avail)
Jun 19TBAWilmington, DE (acoustic matinee performance)
Jun 19The FillmorePhiladelphia, PA (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Avail)
Jun 20TBAJersey City, NJ (acoustic matinee performance)
Jun 20Knockdown CenterBrooklyn, NY (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Avail)
Jun 22The NationalRichmond, VA (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jun 23TBATBA, WV (acoustic matinee performance)
Jun 24TBAColumbia, SC (acoustic matinee performance)
Jun 24The FillmoreCharlotte, NC (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, The Bouncing Souls)
Jun 25The TabernacleAtlanta, GA (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, The Bouncing Souls)
Jun 26House of BluesOrlando, FL (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, The Bouncing Souls)
Jun 28TBABiloxi, MS (acoustic matinee performance)
Jun 28Soul KitchenMobile, AL (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jun 29House of BluesNew Orleans, LA (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jun 30TBATBA, AR (acoustic matinee performance)
Jul 01House of BluesDallas, TX (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Riverboat Gamblers)
Jul 02Tower TheatreOklahoma City, OK (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jul 03TBAKansas City, MO (acoustic matinee performance)
Jul 03Liberty HallLawrence, KS (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jul 05Broolyn BowlNashville, TN (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jul 06TBATBA, IN (acoustic matinee performance)
Jul 06Mercury BallroomLouisville, KY (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jul 08TBATBA, WI (acoustic matinee performance)
Jul 08TBACleveland, OH (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jul 09TBADetroit, MI (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jul 10Concord Music HallChicago, IL (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jul 12TBATBA, ND (acoustic matinee performance)
Jul 12TBATBA, SD (acoustic matinee performance)
Jul 12The FillmoreMinneapolis, MN (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jul 13TBATBA, IA (acoustic matinee performance)
Jul 13The SlowdownOmaha, NE (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jul 15The FillmoreDenver, CO (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, AJJ)
Jul 16The DepotSalt Lake City, UT (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, AJJ)
Jul 17RevolutionGarden City, ID (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, AJJ)
Jul 19Faslight SocialCasper, WY (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jul 20The Pub StationBillings, MT (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jul 22The Moore TheaterSeattle, WA (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Face to Face)
Jul 23KootsAnchorage, AK (acoustic evening show)
Jul 24The Roseland BallroomPorltand, OR (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Face to Face)
Jul 27Sunshine TheaterAlbuquerque, NM (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jul 28The Van BurenPhoenix, AZ (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Amigo the Devil)
Jul 29House of BluesLas Vegas, NV (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs. Amigo the Devil)
Jul 30The WilternLos Angeles, CA (w/The Bronx, Pet Needs, Amigo the Devil)
Aug 01TBAHonolulu, HI (acoustic evening show)