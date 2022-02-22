The Bouncing Souls announce US tour

The Bouncing Souls announce US tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Bouncing Souls have announced American tour dates for this spring. Pkew Pkew Pkew, Blind Adam and The Federal League, Strike Anywhere, The Last Gang, and Swingin' Utters will be joining them on select dates. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 18Punk in DrublicTempe, AZ
Apr 22Beat KitchenChicago, IL (w/Pkew Pkew Pkew, Blind Adam and the Federal League)
Apr 23Beat KitchenChicago, IL (w/Pkew Pkew Pkew, Blind Adam and the Federal League)
Apr 26The Magic StickDetroit, MI (w/Pkew Pkew Pkew, Blind Adam and the Federal League)
Apr 27Rec RoomBuffalo, NY (w/Pkew Pkew Pkew, Blind Adam and the Federal League)
Apr 28Spirit HallPittsburgh, PA (w/Pkew Pkew Pkew, Blind Adam and the Federal League)
Apr 29Grog ShopCleveland, OH (w/Pkew Pkew Pkew, Blind Adam and the Federal League)
Apr 30Phantom PowerMIllersville, PA (w/Pkew Pkew Pkew, Blind Adam and the Federal League)
May 07Punk in DrublicSacramento, CA
May 08The SirenMorro Bay, CA (w/Strike Anywhere, The Last Gang)
May 10Belly UpSan Diego, CA (w/Strike Anywhere, The Last Gang)
May 13PalladiumLos Angeles, CA (w/Circle Jerks, 7Seconds, Negative Approach)
May 14StrummersFresno, CA (w/Swingin' Utters, The Last Gang)
May 15Great AmericanSan Francisco, CA (w/Swingin' Utters, The Last Gang)
Jun 24The FillmoreCharlotte, NC (w/Frank Turner, The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jun 25The TabernacleAtlanta, GA (w/Frank Turner, The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jun 26House of BluesOrlando, FL (w/Frank Turner, The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jul 16The Stone PonyAsbury Park, NJ