The Bouncing Souls have announced American tour dates for this spring. Pkew Pkew Pkew, Blind Adam and The Federal League, Strike Anywhere, The Last Gang, and Swingin' Utters will be joining them on select dates. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 18
|Punk in Drublic
|Tempe, AZ
|Apr 22
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL (w/Pkew Pkew Pkew, Blind Adam and the Federal League)
|Apr 23
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL (w/Pkew Pkew Pkew, Blind Adam and the Federal League)
|Apr 26
|The Magic Stick
|Detroit, MI (w/Pkew Pkew Pkew, Blind Adam and the Federal League)
|Apr 27
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY (w/Pkew Pkew Pkew, Blind Adam and the Federal League)
|Apr 28
|Spirit Hall
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/Pkew Pkew Pkew, Blind Adam and the Federal League)
|Apr 29
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH (w/Pkew Pkew Pkew, Blind Adam and the Federal League)
|Apr 30
|Phantom Power
|MIllersville, PA (w/Pkew Pkew Pkew, Blind Adam and the Federal League)
|May 07
|Punk in Drublic
|Sacramento, CA
|May 08
|The Siren
|Morro Bay, CA (w/Strike Anywhere, The Last Gang)
|May 10
|Belly Up
|San Diego, CA (w/Strike Anywhere, The Last Gang)
|May 13
|Palladium
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Circle Jerks, 7Seconds, Negative Approach)
|May 14
|Strummers
|Fresno, CA (w/Swingin' Utters, The Last Gang)
|May 15
|Great American
|San Francisco, CA (w/Swingin' Utters, The Last Gang)
|Jun 24
|The Fillmore
|Charlotte, NC (w/Frank Turner, The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jun 25
|The Tabernacle
|Atlanta, GA (w/Frank Turner, The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jun 26
|House of Blues
|Orlando, FL (w/Frank Turner, The Bronx, Pet Needs)
|Jul 16
|The Stone Pony
|Asbury Park, NJ