Mark Lanegan, vocalist for Screaming Trees and solo artist, has passed away. He was 57. No cause of death has been released. A statement released on his official Twitter account reads,



"Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy."

Mark Lanegan also worked with Queens of The Stone Age, grunge supergroup Mad Season, and The Gutter Twins among others over the course of his career. He went on to release twelve solo albums, the last of which was Straight Songs of Sorrow in 2020 and released his last book Devil in a Coma in 2021. We send our condolences to Mark Lanegan's family, friends, and fans.