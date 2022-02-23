Dropkick Murphys announce St. Patrick's Day livestream show

Dropkick Murphys have announced that they will be live streaming their St. Patrick's Day show. The show will be played for a live audience for the first time in two years and will be streamed from House of Blues in Boston. The show will be streaming on the band's Facebook and YouTube pages and will start at 9pm ET on March 17. Dropkick Murphys are currently touring America and will be touring Europe next year, as previously reported Al Barr will not be performing at these shows due to family health issues. They released Turn Up That Dial in 2021.