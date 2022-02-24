Bad Cop/Bad Cop (Midwest)

by Tours

The lovely ladies in Bad Cop/Bad Cop will be heading out this spring on a Midwestern tour with Drakulas and Fea. Tickets for this run of dates go on sale this Friday. The band released The Ride in 2020.

DateLocationVenueDetails
FRI. APRIL 1Anaheim, CAHouse of BluesSupporting MXPX
SAT. APRIL 2Tempe, AZMarqueeSupporting MXPX
THU. APRIL 7Dallas, TXThree Linksw/ Drakulas & FEA
FRI. APRIL 8Austin, TXKickbutt Coffeew/ Drakulas & FEA
SAT. APRIL 9San Antonio, TXPaper Tigerw/ Drakulas & FEA
SUN. APRIL 10Oklahoma City, OK89th Stw/ Drakulas & FEA
TUE. APRIL 11Saint Louis, MOOff Broadwayw/ Drakulas & FEA
WED. APRIL 13Chicago, ILBeat Kitchenw/ Drakulas & FEA
THU. APRIL 14Milwaukee, WIX Ray Arcadew/ Drakulas & FEA
FRI. APRIL 15Minneapolis, MNMortimersw/ Drakulas & FEA
SAT. APRIL 16Omaha, NEReverb Loungew/ Drakulas & FEA
MON. APRIL 18Denver, COMarquis Theaterw/ Drakulas & FEA
WED. APRIL 20Flagstaff, AZYucca Northw/ Local support