The lovely ladies in Bad Cop/Bad Cop will be heading out this spring on a Midwestern tour with Drakulas and Fea. Tickets for this run of dates go on sale this Friday. The band released The Ride in 2020.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|FRI. APRIL 1
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues
|Supporting MXPX
|SAT. APRIL 2
|Tempe, AZ
|Marquee
|Supporting MXPX
|THU. APRIL 7
|Dallas, TX
|Three Links
|w/ Drakulas & FEA
|FRI. APRIL 8
|Austin, TX
|Kickbutt Coffee
|w/ Drakulas & FEA
|SAT. APRIL 9
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|w/ Drakulas & FEA
|SUN. APRIL 10
|Oklahoma City, OK
|89th St
|w/ Drakulas & FEA
|TUE. APRIL 11
|Saint Louis, MO
|Off Broadway
|w/ Drakulas & FEA
|WED. APRIL 13
|Chicago, IL
|Beat Kitchen
|w/ Drakulas & FEA
|THU. APRIL 14
|Milwaukee, WI
|X Ray Arcade
|w/ Drakulas & FEA
|FRI. APRIL 15
|Minneapolis, MN
|Mortimers
|w/ Drakulas & FEA
|SAT. APRIL 16
|Omaha, NE
|Reverb Lounge
|w/ Drakulas & FEA
|MON. APRIL 18
|Denver, CO
|Marquis Theater
|w/ Drakulas & FEA
|WED. APRIL 20
|Flagstaff, AZ
|Yucca North
|w/ Local support