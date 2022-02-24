We are so pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews Exclusive premiere for Connecticut punks American Thrills. The band will be dropping their new single, "Misfires" tomorrow. The track is the second single off of the band's full length release set to drop sometime this fall through Wiretap Records. The band will also be on tour with the one and only The Punk Cellist.

Today, we have the new single a day early, see below.