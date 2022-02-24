Spice announce new album, release “Any Day Now” video

Spice, the band made up of members of Ceremony, Sabertooth Zombie, and Creative Adult, have announced that they will be releasing their second album. The album is called Viv and will be out May 20 via Dais Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Any Day Now". The video was edited by Brian Sowell and features skating by Tony Walker. Spice released their self-titled album in 2020 and a two-song single in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.