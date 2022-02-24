My Chemical Romance, Bad Religion, Alexisonfire, The Distillers, more to play Aftershock Festival

by Festivals & Events

Californian music festival Aftershock has announced their lineup for 2022. Bad Religion, Alexisonfire, Judas Priest, GWAR, My Chemical Romance, The Distillers, The Chats, and The Interrupters are among the bands announced. Aftershock will take place October 6-9 at Discovery Park in Saramento, California. Check out the lineup in full below.

Aftershock 2022 Lineup

Rob Zombie

Slipknot

Evanescence

Stone Temple Pilots

Killswitch Engage

Bad Religion

Ghostmane

Nothing More

Ice Nine Kills

Alexisonfire

Code Orange

Fever 333

Crown the Empire

Amigo the Devil

Ho99o9

Poorstacy

New Years Day

Cherry Bombs

Vended

If I Die First

Solence

Superbloom

Bloodywood

Judas Priest

Kiss

Lamb of God

Chevelle

Falling in Reverse

Meshuggah

Bullet for My Valentine

Clutch

Motionless in White

Spiritbox

GWAR

Jinjer

Apocalyptica

Helmet

Jeris Johnson

Plush

Crossfaith

Nita Strauss

Against the Current

Wargasm

Mike's Dead

Nemophilia

Orbit Culture

Archetypes Collide

Papa Roach

My Chemical Romance

A Day to Remember

Halestorm

Yungblud

The Distillers

Theory of a Deadman

Beartooth

City Morgue

Thursday

Enter Shikari

Thrice

The Chats

Airbourne

Lilith Czar

Zeal and Ardor

Taipei Huston

Point North

Trash Boat

Dead Poet Society

Mothica

Ego Kill Talent

Crooked Teeth

Shinedown

Foo Fighters

Bring Me The Horizon

Architects

Action Bronson

The Pretty Reckless

The Interrupters

The Struts

Underoath

Jelly Roll

Dirty Honey

Zakk Sabbath

Bayside

Dead Sara

Royal and The Serpant

Carolesdaughter

The Warning

Maggie Lindemann

Band-Maid

The Mysterines

Eva Under Fire

The Alive

Jared James Nichols