Californian music festival Aftershock has announced their lineup for 2022. Bad Religion, Alexisonfire, Judas Priest, GWAR, My Chemical Romance, The Distillers, The Chats, and The Interrupters are among the bands announced. Aftershock will take place October 6-9 at Discovery Park in Saramento, California. Check out the lineup in full below.
Aftershock 2022 Lineup
Rob Zombie
Slipknot
Evanescence
Stone Temple Pilots
Killswitch Engage
Bad Religion
Ghostmane
Nothing More
Ice Nine Kills
Alexisonfire
Code Orange
Fever 333
Crown the Empire
Amigo the Devil
Ho99o9
Poorstacy
New Years Day
Cherry Bombs
Vended
If I Die First
Solence
Superbloom
Bloodywood
Judas Priest
Kiss
Lamb of God
Chevelle
Falling in Reverse
Meshuggah
Bullet for My Valentine
Clutch
Motionless in White
Spiritbox
GWAR
Jinjer
Apocalyptica
Helmet
Jeris Johnson
Plush
Crossfaith
Nita Strauss
Against the Current
Wargasm
Mike's Dead
Nemophilia
Orbit Culture
Archetypes Collide
Papa Roach
My Chemical Romance
A Day to Remember
Halestorm
Yungblud
The Distillers
Theory of a Deadman
Beartooth
City Morgue
Thursday
Enter Shikari
Thrice
The Chats
Airbourne
Lilith Czar
Zeal and Ardor
Taipei Huston
Point North
Trash Boat
Dead Poet Society
Mothica
Ego Kill Talent
Crooked Teeth
Shinedown
Foo Fighters
Bring Me The Horizon
Architects
Action Bronson
The Pretty Reckless
The Interrupters
The Struts
Underoath
Jelly Roll
Dirty Honey
Zakk Sabbath
Bayside
Dead Sara
Royal and The Serpant
Carolesdaughter
The Warning
Maggie Lindemann
Band-Maid
The Mysterines
Eva Under Fire
The Alive
Jared James Nichols