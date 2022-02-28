Field of Flames announce album, release “Constructing a War Against You”

San Jose hardcore band Field of Flames have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Constructing a War Against You and will be out April 22 via Indecision Records. The band have also released their first single "Constructing a War Against You". Field of Flames will be playing a couple of shows with Restraining Order this May and released their EP Remnants Of a Collapsed Existence in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.