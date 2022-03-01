PUP release “Matilda” video, add more tour dates

PUP
by

PUP have released a video for their new song "Matilda". The video was directed by Jefferson Dutton. The song is off their upcoming album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND out April 1 via Rise Records and Little Dipper Records. They have also added more tour dates to their "PUP Returns Thank Fucking God" tour. Oceanator will be playing support on the new American dates. PUP will be touring North America this spring and released Morbid Stuff in 2019. Check out the video and new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 03House of BluesCleveland, OH (w/Oceanator)
Jun 04The Royal OakRoyal Oak, MI (w/Oceanator)
Jun 05Bogart’sCincinnati, OH (w/Oceanator)
Jun 06Turner Hall BallroomMilwaukee, WI (w/Oceanator)
Jun 08Hi-Fi AnnexIndianapolis, IN (w/Oceanator)
Jun 09The GranadaLawrence, KS (w/Oceanator)
Jun 10The PageantSt. Louis, MO (w/Oceanator)
Jun 11Brooklyn BowlNashville, TN (w/Oceanator)
Jun 13Charleston Music HallCharleston, SC (w/Oceanator)
Jun 14The SenateColumbia, SC (w/Oceanator)
Jun 15The NorVaNorfolk, VA (w/Oceanator)
Jun 17Race Street Block PartyHolyoke, MA (w/Oceanator)
Jun 18Asbury HallBuffalo, NY (w/Oceanator)
Oct 14The RoundhouseLondon, UK
Oct 16SWG3 GalvanizersGlasgow, UK
Oct 17Academy 2Dublin, IE
Oct 19ChalkBrighton, UK
Oct 20SWXBristol, UK
Oct 21O2 InstituteBirmingham, UK
Oct 23BackstageParis, FR
Oct 24Ancienne BelgiqueBrussels, BE
Oct 25MelkwegAmsterdam, NL
Oct 26Bürgerhaus StollwerckKöln, DE
Oct 28So36Berlin, DE
Oct 29HybrydyWarsaw, PL
Oct 30Rock CafePrague, CZ
Nov 01BloomMilan, IT
Nov 02StromMunich, DE
Nov 03GruenspanHamburg, DE
Nov 05PumpehusetCopenhagen, DK