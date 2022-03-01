PUP release “Matilda” video, add more tour dates

by Em Moore
PUP have released a video for their new song "Matilda". The video was directed by Jefferson Dutton. The song is off their upcoming album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND out April 1 via Rise Records and Little Dipper Records. They have also added more tour dates to their "PUP Returns Thank Fucking God" tour. Oceanator will be playing support on the new American dates. PUP will be touring North America this spring and released Morbid Stuff in 2019. Check out the video and new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 03
|House of Blues
|Cleveland, OH (w/Oceanator)
|Jun 04
|The Royal Oak
|Royal Oak, MI (w/Oceanator)
|Jun 05
|Bogart’s
|Cincinnati, OH (w/Oceanator)
|Jun 06
|Turner Hall Ballroom
|Milwaukee, WI (w/Oceanator)
|Jun 08
|Hi-Fi Annex
|Indianapolis, IN (w/Oceanator)
|Jun 09
|The Granada
|Lawrence, KS (w/Oceanator)
|Jun 10
|The Pageant
|St. Louis, MO (w/Oceanator)
|Jun 11
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Nashville, TN (w/Oceanator)
|Jun 13
|Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston, SC (w/Oceanator)
|Jun 14
|The Senate
|Columbia, SC (w/Oceanator)
|Jun 15
|The NorVa
|Norfolk, VA (w/Oceanator)
|Jun 17
|Race Street Block Party
|Holyoke, MA (w/Oceanator)
|Jun 18
|Asbury Hall
|Buffalo, NY (w/Oceanator)
|Oct 14
|The Roundhouse
|London, UK
|Oct 16
|SWG3 Galvanizers
|Glasgow, UK
|Oct 17
|Academy 2
|Dublin, IE
|Oct 19
|Chalk
|Brighton, UK
|Oct 20
|SWX
|Bristol, UK
|Oct 21
|O2 Institute
|Birmingham, UK
|Oct 23
|Backstage
|Paris, FR
|Oct 24
|Ancienne Belgique
|Brussels, BE
|Oct 25
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Oct 26
|Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
|Köln, DE
|Oct 28
|So36
|Berlin, DE
|Oct 29
|Hybrydy
|Warsaw, PL
|Oct 30
|Rock Cafe
|Prague, CZ
|Nov 01
|Bloom
|Milan, IT
|Nov 02
|Strom
|Munich, DE
|Nov 03
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, DE
|Nov 05
|Pumpehuset
|Copenhagen, DK