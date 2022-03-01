Blondie/The Damned announce more US shows

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Blondie have announced additional US tour dates for this summer with The Damned. These dates join their previously announced California and New York shows. Tickets go on sale March 4. Blondie will be touring the UK in the spring and released Pollinator in 2017. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 12Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand TheaterMashantucket, CT
Aug 14Rockland Trust Bank PavilionBoston, MA
Aug 17The Rooftop at Pier 17New York, NY
Aug 18The Rooftop at Pier 17New York, NY
Aug 20Xcite Center at Parx CasinoBensalem, PA
Aug 21The AnthemWashington, DC
Aug 23The Andrew J Brady Music CenterCincinnati, OH
Aug 24Grand Ole Opry HouseNashville, TN
Aug 26Fox TheatreDetroit, MI
Aug 27Chicago TheatreChicago, IL