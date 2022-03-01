Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Blondie have announced additional US tour dates for this summer with The Damned. These dates join their previously announced California and New York shows. Tickets go on sale March 4. Blondie will be touring the UK in the spring and released Pollinator in 2017. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 12
|Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater
|Mashantucket, CT
|Aug 14
|Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
|Boston, MA
|Aug 17
|The Rooftop at Pier 17
|New York, NY
|Aug 18
|The Rooftop at Pier 17
|New York, NY
|Aug 20
|Xcite Center at Parx Casino
|Bensalem, PA
|Aug 21
|The Anthem
|Washington, DC
|Aug 23
|The Andrew J Brady Music Center
|Cincinnati, OH
|Aug 24
|Grand Ole Opry House
|Nashville, TN
|Aug 26
|Fox Theatre
|Detroit, MI
|Aug 27
|Chicago Theatre
|Chicago, IL