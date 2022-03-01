Good Riddance/War On Women/Brutal Youth (US & Canada)

Good Riddance/War On Women/Brutal Youth (US & Canada)
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Good Riddance have announced tour dates for this May. War On Women will be joining them on all dates and Brutal Youth will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale March 4. Good Riddance released Thoughts and Prayers in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 13KingslandBrooklyn, NY
May 14House of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ
May 15Thunderbird Music HallPittsburgh, PA
May 16Madison Live!Covington, KY
May 17Beat KitchenChicago, IL
May 18Small’sHamtramck, MI
May 19Rum RunnersLondon, ON (w/Brutal Youth)
May 20Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON (w/Brutal Youth)
May 21Pouzza FestMontreal, QC