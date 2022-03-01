Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Good Riddance have announced tour dates for this May. War On Women will be joining them on all dates and Brutal Youth will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale March 4. Good Riddance released Thoughts and Prayers in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 13
|Kingsland
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 14
|House of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|May 15
|Thunderbird Music Hall
|Pittsburgh, PA
|May 16
|Madison Live!
|Covington, KY
|May 17
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|May 18
|Small’s
|Hamtramck, MI
|May 19
|Rum Runners
|London, ON (w/Brutal Youth)
|May 20
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON (w/Brutal Youth)
|May 21
|Pouzza Fest
|Montreal, QC