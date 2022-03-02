Montreal based punk festival have announced the headliners for their 2022 festival. Propagandhi, Good Riddance, Cancer Bats, War On Women, and Brutal Youth was unveiled. The festival will happen on May 20th to 22nd in downtown Montreal, Canada. You can click here to go to the festival webpage.
