The Offspring have announced American tour dates for this spring. Radkey and Blame My Youth will be playing support on all dates. The Offspring released Let The Bad Times Roll in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 26
|Cal Coast Union Open Air Theatre
|San Diego, CA
|Apr 27
|Arizona Federal Theatre
|Phoenix, AZ
|Apr 29
|The Union
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Apr 30
|Fillmore Audiotorium
|Denver, CO
|May 03
|South Side Ballroom
|Dallas, TX
|May 04
|Bayou Place
|Houston, TX
|May 06
|Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
|Tampa, FL
|May 07
|Daily's Place
|Jacksonville, FL
|May 08
|Tabernacle
|Atlanta, GA
|May 10
|Red Hat Amphitheater
|Raleigh, NC
|May 11
|MECU Pavilion
|Baltimore, MD
|May 12
|Stone Pony Summerstage
|Asbury Park, NJ
|May 15
|House of Blues
|Boston, MA
|May 17
|Pier 17
|New York, NY
|May 18
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, PA
|May 20
|The Fillmore
|Detroit, MI
|May 21
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|Chicago, IL
|May 22
|The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom
|Milwaukee, WI