The Offspring announce spring tour dates

The Offspring
by Tours

The Offspring have announced American tour dates for this spring. Radkey and Blame My Youth will be playing support on all dates. The Offspring released Let The Bad Times Roll in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 26Cal Coast Union Open Air TheatreSan Diego, CA
Apr 27Arizona Federal TheatrePhoenix, AZ
Apr 29The UnionSalt Lake City, UT
Apr 30Fillmore AudiotoriumDenver, CO
May 03South Side BallroomDallas, TX
May 04Bayou PlaceHouston, TX
May 06Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and CasinoTampa, FL
May 07Daily's PlaceJacksonville, FL
May 08TabernacleAtlanta, GA
May 10Red Hat AmphitheaterRaleigh, NC
May 11MECU PavilionBaltimore, MD
May 12Stone Pony SummerstageAsbury Park, NJ
May 15House of BluesBoston, MA
May 17Pier 17New York, NY
May 18Stage AEPittsburgh, PA
May 20The FillmoreDetroit, MI
May 21Byline Bank Aragon BallroomChicago, IL
May 22The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles BallroomMilwaukee, WI