Sum 41 cancel Russian and Ukrainian shows

Sum 41 have cancelled their upcoming shows in Ukraine and Russia. The band released a statement on Instagram that reads in part,



"In light of the tragic recent events, and in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, we must cancel out upcoming shows in Ukraine and Russia. Over the course of our career we have been fortunate to play for so many incredible people across both nations and our hearts are with all of those hoping for peace in these difficult times. We are saddened by the horror being committed by Russian leadership and feel there is no other course of action for us to take, we must stand with those we support.

Sum 41 released Order in Decline in 2019. Read the statement in full below.