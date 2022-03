7 hours ago by Em Moore

Lande Hekt of Muncie Girls has announced that she will be releasing a new 7-inch. It is called Romantic and features a new original song "Romantic" as well as a new cover "Octopussy" by The Wedding Present. It is streaming now on Bandcamp and will be out May 6 on Emotional Response Records. Lande Hekt will be touring Canada along with Laura Jane Grace in September and released her solo album Going to Hell in 2021. Check out the songs below.