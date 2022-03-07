Jesus Piece have announced summer tour dates for the UK and Europe. Jesus Piece released Only Self in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 16
|The Grand Social
|Dublin, IE
|Jun 17
|Boom
|Leeds, UK
|Jun 18
|New Cross Inn
|London, UK (matinee show)
|Jun 18
|New Cross Inn
|London, UK
|Jun 19
|Hellfest
|Clisson, FR
|Jun 20
|Kavka
|Antwerp, BE
|Jun 21
|Hafenklag
|Hamburg, DE
|Jun 22
|AJZ
|Erfurt, DE
|Jun 23
|Jera On Air
|Ysselstevyn, NL
|Jun 24
|Abyss Festival
|Hauteville, CH
|Jun 26
|Rock 'n' Roll Club
|Milan, IT