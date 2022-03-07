Jesus Piece announce summer tour (UK & EU)

Jesus Piece announce summer tour (UK & EU)
by Tours

Jesus Piece have announced summer tour dates for the UK and Europe. Jesus Piece released Only Self in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 16The Grand SocialDublin, IE
Jun 17BoomLeeds, UK
Jun 18New Cross InnLondon, UK (matinee show)
Jun 18New Cross InnLondon, UK
Jun 19HellfestClisson, FR
Jun 20KavkaAntwerp, BE
Jun 21HafenklagHamburg, DE
Jun 22AJZErfurt, DE
Jun 23Jera On AirYsselstevyn, NL
Jun 24Abyss FestivalHauteville, CH
Jun 26Rock 'n' Roll ClubMilan, IT