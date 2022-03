7 hours ago by Em Moore

Oceanator have released a lyric video for their new song "Stuck". The video features footage from Mike Bilik and was edited by Janelle Abad. The song is off Nothing's Ever Fine out April 8 via Polyvinyl Records. Oceanator will be touring with Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green, and Tim Kasher in late May and released Things I Never Said in 2020. Check out the video below.