Thrice and Bayside have announced a co-headlining tour. They will be touring the US in June and Anxious will be joining them on all dates. Thrice released Horizons/East in 2021. Bayside released Acoustic Volume 3 in 2020 and Interrobang in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 03
|Roxian Theatre
|McKees Rocks, PA
|Jun 05
|SteelStacks
|Bethlehem, PA
|Jun 06
|House of Blues
|Cleveland, OH
|Jun 08
|Empire Live
|Albany, NY
|Jun 09
|The Fillmore
|Silver Spring, MD
|Jun 10
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|Jun 12
|The Rooftop at Pier 17
|New York, NY
|Jun 14
|Piere's
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Jun 15
|Radius
|Chicago, IL
|Jun 16
|The Pageant
|St. Louis, MO
|Jun 17
|The Truman
|Kansas City, MO
|Jun 18
|Mission Ballroom
|Denver, CO
|Jun 20
|House of Blues
|Dallas, TX
|Jun 21
|Emo's
|Austin, TX