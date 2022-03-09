Thrice and Bayside announce co-headlining tour

by Tours

Thrice and Bayside have announced a co-headlining tour. They will be touring the US in June and Anxious will be joining them on all dates. Thrice released Horizons/East in 2021. Bayside released Acoustic Volume 3 in 2020 and Interrobang in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 03Roxian TheatreMcKees Rocks, PA
Jun 05SteelStacksBethlehem, PA
Jun 06House of BluesCleveland, OH
Jun 08Empire LiveAlbany, NY
Jun 09The FillmoreSilver Spring, MD
Jun 10Starland BallroomSayreville, NJ
Jun 12The Rooftop at Pier 17New York, NY
Jun 14Piere'sFort Wayne, IN
Jun 15RadiusChicago, IL
Jun 16The PageantSt. Louis, MO
Jun 17The TrumanKansas City, MO
Jun 18Mission BallroomDenver, CO
Jun 20House of BluesDallas, TX
Jun 21Emo'sAustin, TX