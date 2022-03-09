Terror announce new album, release song featuring Corpsegrinder

by Em Moore
Terror have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Pain Into Power and will be out on May 6 via Pure Noise Records. The band have also released a new song called "Can't Help But Hate" that features George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher of Cannibal Corpse. Terror released Trapped in a World in 2021. Check out the new song and tracklist below.
Pain Into Power Tracklist
1. Pain Into Power
2. Unashamed (feat. Madison Watkins and Crystal Pak)
3. Boundless Contempt
4. Outside The Lies
5. One Thousand Lies
6. Can't Let It Go
7. Can't Help But Hate (feat. Corpsegrinder)
8. The Hardest Truth (feat. Todd Jones)
9. On The Verge of Violence
10. Prepare For the Worst
11. Dead At Birth