Terror announce new album, release song featuring Corpsegrinder

7 hours ago by Em Moore

Terror have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Pain Into Power and will be out on May 6 via Pure Noise Records. The band have also released a new song called "Can't Help But Hate" that features George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher of Cannibal Corpse. Terror released Trapped in a World in 2021. Check out the new song and tracklist below.