Midtown have announced a few tour dates this fall. They will be playing select dates with My Chemical Romance. See below to check out the dates. Tickets to this run are on presale starting today and general sale on Friday.
It's happening. it’s really happening!
MIDTOWN ON TOUR.
Opening for @mcrofficial at select fall dates + one headlining NJ show on 12/2 at @starlandNJ.
PRE-SALE: Thurs, 3/10 @ 10am ET w/ code: MIDTOWN22.
GENERAL ON SALE: Friday, 3/11 @ 10am ET
TIX at https://t.co/vG9K1mxEUx pic.twitter.com/XrJdsd7J2L
— Midtown (@midtown) March 9, 2022