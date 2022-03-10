New band 84 Tigers released their debut single over at BrooklynVegan. The band consists Mike and Ben Reed of Small Brown Bike and Jono Diener of The Swellers. The debut single is called "Kingdom Of One" and the band will be playing their first show on Friday, April 15 at Flint City Hard Cider Co. in Flint, Michigan with BoneHawk. See below to check out the track.
