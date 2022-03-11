Off With Their Heads announce UK & Ireland tour

Off With Their Heads have announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland. The shows will take place this May. Off With Their Heads released Be Good in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 14Sin CitySwansea, UK
May 15The JunctionPlymouth, UK
May 17Fibber MageesDublin, IE
May 18VoodooBelfast, IE
May 19AudioGlasgow, UK
May 20The DomeLondon, UK
May 21Factory 251Manchester, UK
May 22The ExchangeBristol, UK