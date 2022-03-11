Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Off With Their Heads have announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland. The shows will take place this May. Off With Their Heads released Be Good in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 14
|Sin City
|Swansea, UK
|May 15
|The Junction
|Plymouth, UK
|May 17
|Fibber Magees
|Dublin, IE
|May 18
|Voodoo
|Belfast, IE
|May 19
|Audio
|Glasgow, UK
|May 20
|The Dome
|London, UK
|May 21
|Factory 251
|Manchester, UK
|May 22
|The Exchange
|Bristol, UK