Suzi Moon has released a video for her new song "Animal". The video was directed and edited by Seyla Hossaini. The song is off her upcoming EP Animal due out April 1 via Pirate's Press Records. Suzi Moon will be touring with The Ravagers in the spring and released Call the Shots [EP] in 2021. Check out the video below.