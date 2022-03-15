H2O and Madball have announced 2 shows together this spring. They will be playing Asbury Park, NJ and Providence, RI with Haven Street and Powerhouse. Tickets are on sale now, see below for the show announcement.
Previous StoryLa Neve announce new EP, release "History Solved" video
Next StoryTours: Austin Lucas/ Trever Keith (Europe)
H2O/ Madball/ Hazen Street/ Powerhouse (New Jersey and Rhode Island)
Punk Rock Holiday announce 2022 line-up
Bayfest announce 2022 line up
Tells Bells Festival announce 2022 line-up
Brendan "Stu" Maguire of Reach The Sky and Bane has passed away
John Joseph responds to news articles about recent Tompkins show
NYC responds to Tompkins Square show with 2000+ people
Madball, Bloodclot, Murphys Law play 2000+ show at Tompkins Square Park
Punk In The Park announce Arizona date and location
H2O to stream 'Live At Toby's House"