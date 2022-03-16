Pkew Pkew Pkew announce new album, release “Maybe Someday” video

Pkew Pkew Pkew have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Open Bar and will be out May 13 via Dine Alone Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Maybe Someday" that was written and directed by Shawn Kosmerly. Pkew Pkew Pkew will be touring the US with The Bouncing Souls in April and released their EP Expedition Denied in 2021 and their album Optimal Lifestyles in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.