Limp Bizkit announce US tour with Scowl, Dying Wish, more

Limp Bizkit announce US tour with Scowl, Dying Wish, more
by Tours

Limp Bizkit have announced US tour dates for this spring. Scowl, Dying Wish, Wargasm, Yung Gravy, and $not will be joining them on select dates. Limp Bizkit released Still Sucks in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 28Hard Rock LiveTampa, FL (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
Apr 30Hard Rock LiveHollywood, FL (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
May 03Chartway ArenaNorfolk, VA (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
May 04Berglund CenterRoanoke, VA (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
May 06Hard Rock CasinoAtlantic City, NJ (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
May 07Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey PlazaWilkes-Barre, PA (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
May 10Tsongas CenterLowell, MA (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
May 12Mohegan Sun ArenaUncasville, CT (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
May 13Madison Square GardenNew York, NY (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
May 15Chesapeake Employers Insurance ArenaBaltimore, MD (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
May 18Covelli CentreYoungstown, OH (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)
May 19The Dow Event CenterSaginaw, MI (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)
May 21Hard Rock CasinoGary, IN (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)
May 22Resch CenterGreen Bay, WI (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)
May 24Cable Dahmer ArenaKansas City, MO (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)
May 26Budweiser Events CenterReno, NV (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)
May 28The Theater at Virgin HotelsLas Vegas, NV (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)
May 29Reno Events CenterReno, NV (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)
May 31Toyota ArenaOntario, CA (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)