Limp Bizkit have announced US tour dates for this spring. Scowl, Dying Wish, Wargasm, Yung Gravy, and $not will be joining them on select dates. Limp Bizkit released Still Sucks in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 28
|Hard Rock Live
|Tampa, FL (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
|Apr 30
|Hard Rock Live
|Hollywood, FL (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
|May 03
|Chartway Arena
|Norfolk, VA (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
|May 04
|Berglund Center
|Roanoke, VA (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
|May 06
|Hard Rock Casino
|Atlantic City, NJ (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
|May 07
|Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
|Wilkes-Barre, PA (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
|May 10
|Tsongas Center
|Lowell, MA (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
|May 12
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville, CT (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
|May 13
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
|May 15
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|Baltimore, MD (w/$not, Wargasm, Scowl)
|May 18
|Covelli Centre
|Youngstown, OH (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)
|May 19
|The Dow Event Center
|Saginaw, MI (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)
|May 21
|Hard Rock Casino
|Gary, IN (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)
|May 22
|Resch Center
|Green Bay, WI (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)
|May 24
|Cable Dahmer Arena
|Kansas City, MO (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)
|May 26
|Budweiser Events Center
|Reno, NV (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)
|May 28
|The Theater at Virgin Hotels
|Las Vegas, NV (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)
|May 29
|Reno Events Center
|Reno, NV (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)
|May 31
|Toyota Arena
|Ontario, CA (w/Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm)