Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Jeff Rosenstock has announced more rescheduled tour dates for June. These join the previously announced rescheduled dates. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid and Catbite will now be playing on every show. Chris Farren and Nnamdi will continue to play support on select dates. Tickets go on sale March 18. Jeff Rosenstock will be touring the UK and Ireland in April and released No Dream in 2020. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 03
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland, OR (w/Chris Farren, Catbite)
|Jun 04
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA (w/Chris Farren, Catbite)
|Jun 05
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA (w/Chris Farren, Catbite)
|Jun 06
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA (w/Defy Wrestling)
|Jun 08
|The Newberry
|Great Falls, MT (w/Catbite)
|Jun 10
|The Aquarium
|Fargo, ND (w/Catbite)
|Jun 11
|Slowdown
|Omaha, NE (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
|Jun 12
|First Ave
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
|Jun 14
|Majestic Theatre
|Madison, WI (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
|Jun 15
|Turner Hall Ballroom
|Milwaukee, WI (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
|Jun 17
|Deluxe at Old National Centre
|Indianapolis, IN (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
|Jun 18
|Delmar Hall
|St. Louis, MO (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
|Jun 20
|Wooly's
|Des Moines, IA (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
|Jun 21
|The Bottleneck
|Lawrence, KS (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
|Jun 23
|Summit
|Denver, CO (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
|Jun 25
|Soundwell
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Catbite)