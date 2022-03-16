Jeff Rosenstock announces more rescheduled US tour dates, Catbite added to all shows

Jeff Rosenstock has announced more rescheduled tour dates for June. These join the previously announced rescheduled dates. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid and Catbite will now be playing on every show. Chris Farren and Nnamdi will continue to play support on select dates. Tickets go on sale March 18. Jeff Rosenstock will be touring the UK and Ireland in April and released No Dream in 2020. Check out the updated dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 03Wonder BallroomPortland, OR (w/Chris Farren, Catbite)
Jun 04NeumosSeattle, WA (w/Chris Farren, Catbite)
Jun 05Vera ProjectSeattle, WA (w/Chris Farren, Catbite)
Jun 06Vera ProjectSeattle, WA (w/Defy Wrestling)
Jun 08The NewberryGreat Falls, MT (w/Catbite)
Jun 10The AquariumFargo, ND (w/Catbite)
Jun 11SlowdownOmaha, NE (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
Jun 12First AveMinneapolis, MN (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
Jun 14Majestic TheatreMadison, WI (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
Jun 15Turner Hall BallroomMilwaukee, WI (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
Jun 17Deluxe at Old National CentreIndianapolis, IN (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
Jun 18Delmar HallSt. Louis, MO (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
Jun 20Wooly'sDes Moines, IA (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
Jun 21The BottleneckLawrence, KS (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
Jun 23SummitDenver, CO (w/Nnamdi, Catbite)
Jun 25SoundwellSalt Lake City, UT (w/Catbite)