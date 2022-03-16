Jeff Rosenstock has announced more rescheduled tour dates for June. These join the previously announced rescheduled dates. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid and Catbite will now be playing on every show. Chris Farren and Nnamdi will continue to play support on select dates. Tickets go on sale March 18. Jeff Rosenstock will be touring the UK and Ireland in April and released No Dream in 2020. Check out the updated dates below.