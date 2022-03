, Posted by 12 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

A Wilhelm Scream have released a video for their new song "GIMMETHESHAKES". The video was directed by Tilson Allen-Merry. The song is off their upcoming album Lose Your Delusion out April 14 via Creator-Destructor Records. A Wilhelm Scream will be touring North America and Europe and the UK later on this year. The band released Partycrasher in 2013. Check out the video below.