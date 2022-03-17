Mannequin Pussy announce spring tour (US)

Mannequin Pussy have announced tour dates for this spring. Gilt and Gully Boys will be playing support on select dates. Mannequin Pussy released their EP Perfect in 2021 and their album Patience in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 16CoachellaIndio, CA
Apr 1824 OxfordLas Vegas, NV (supporting Beabadoobee)
Apr 20The MayanLos Angeles, CA (supporting Crumb)
Apr 23CoachellaIndio, CA
Apr 29Shaky KneesAtlanta, GA
Apr 30VinylAtlanta, GA (Shaky Knees Late Night)
May 02High DiveGainesville, FL (w/Gilt)
May 03GrampsMiami, FL (w/Gilt)
May 04CrowbarTampa, FL (w/Gilt)
May 06ZanzabarLouisville, KY (w/Gully Boys)
May 07HealerIndianapolis, IN (w/Gully Boys)
May 08The BurlLexington, KY (w/Gully Boys)
May 09Ace of CupsColumbus, OH (w/Gully Boys)
May 11St. VitusBrooklyn, NY
May 12Webster HallNew York, NY (supporting Sunflower Bean)