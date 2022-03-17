Mannequin Pussy have announced tour dates for this spring. Gilt and Gully Boys will be playing support on select dates. Mannequin Pussy released their EP Perfect in 2021 and their album Patience in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 16
|Coachella
|Indio, CA
|Apr 18
|24 Oxford
|Las Vegas, NV (supporting Beabadoobee)
|Apr 20
|The Mayan
|Los Angeles, CA (supporting Crumb)
|Apr 23
|Coachella
|Indio, CA
|Apr 29
|Shaky Knees
|Atlanta, GA
|Apr 30
|Vinyl
|Atlanta, GA (Shaky Knees Late Night)
|May 02
|High Dive
|Gainesville, FL (w/Gilt)
|May 03
|Gramps
|Miami, FL (w/Gilt)
|May 04
|Crowbar
|Tampa, FL (w/Gilt)
|May 06
|Zanzabar
|Louisville, KY (w/Gully Boys)
|May 07
|Healer
|Indianapolis, IN (w/Gully Boys)
|May 08
|The Burl
|Lexington, KY (w/Gully Boys)
|May 09
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH (w/Gully Boys)
|May 11
|St. Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 12
|Webster Hall
|New York, NY (supporting Sunflower Bean)